Trail City Council Defers Decision on Proposed Senior's Condominium

trail

It's a good idea, just not in my backyard.

That appears to be the sentiment behind neighbourhood opposition to a proposed 5-story, 45 unit senior housing condo complex near Waneta Plaza in Trail.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said city policy is to defer a final decision to address concerns whenever there are objections.

“A lot of people don’t want change in their backyard,” said the mayor.

“With this group of residents it seems that they would prefer that things remain the same and not have high density housing in that specific area of town,” said Pasin who added city staff will assess the complaints.

“Whatever a community member brought forward as being a concern, staff tries to address that to give them a more, full picture of the development as we know it today,” according to the mayor who expects to make a decision at the meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.

Developer Cezary Ksiazek supports City Council’s decision to delay the decision, noting it’s a difficult one.

He believes those who oppose the plan fearing increased traffic and decreased property values, actually like the idea of more housing for seniors.

“I had personal meetings with 20 people and everybody told me they support this project, they like this project, we need senior housing in Trail, but not in my backyard,” he said.

However, Ksiazek said there is considerable demand for senior's housing with wide ranging benefits.

“Because when you are planning to move for this project, you’re selling your house, a young family can buy this house, when you’re buying the most expensive unit in this building, it will still be much cheaper than a house in Trail,”

Ksiazek also stated developers have to buy the land and pay for plans before even making their pitch to neighbours and city council.

He figures no one else will submit a similar proposal if his plan which includes 1,2 and 3 bedroom units, gets killed by City Council.

“You have to spend for land, and $50,000 for engineering and for the architect, before you go to council, you have to invest money and nobody will take that risk,” he said.   

Pasin stated the not-in-my-backyard mentality toward change makes it difficult to deal with the city’s housing crunch.

"We are so very land poor, that if you don't start doing multi-family like dwellings, we will never be able to grow this population and diversiy the tax roll," said Pasin. 

