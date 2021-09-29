Trail City Council Endorses Expansion of Temporary Homeless Shelter

Trail City Council has paved the way for the addition of ten spaces at the temporary homeless shelter.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said the one-year plan to bring the downtown facility’s capacity to 18 is contingent on several conditions, including cleaning the surrounding area twice a day.

“Not only in the alley and in front of the shelter, but in the surrounding businesses as well. So if there are sharps that are left, that C-D-S (Career Development Services) and their employees have a responsibility to do enhanced sweeps of the neighbourhood,” said the mayor who added other conditions include provincial funding and having enough staff and equipment to handle the increased capacity.

Pasin also said preference would be given to women and seniors.

“Because there is now a rental shortage for seniors who are being displaced from apartments or houses and they can’t find rent, so it’s not just the vulnerable population who are using the shelter,” said Pasin.

She emphasized this would only be a one-year plan.

“The one year for the temporary permit, it’s a band aid for what we need and we also need that shelter to be moved out of the downtown core,” added Pasin.

She also stated city officials will remain in monthly contact with B-C Housing in hopes of getting funding for a permanent facility.

Earlier this year, Pasin called the homeless situation in Trail, the most important issue facing the city.