Trail City Council Rejects Proposed Temporary Homeless Shelter

Trail City Council has soundly rejected the BC Housing plan to move the temporary homeless shelter from the downtown into the Gulch.

Council and the large public gathering in council chambers saw the BC Housing presentation that described the homeless situation in Trail and laid out the proposal for a modular shelter on Rossland Ave.

Housing officials said there are other such operations in BC, where shelter residents have space and outdoor areas, which greatly reduce conflicts.

Several Rossland Ave. residents and business operators spoke out against the plan, citing several issues including high volume of traffic along what is a highway, the likelihood of increased demand at the shelter and the close proximity of a school bus stop. A 400-name petition was also presented.

There was also the feeling that the Rossland Ave. facility could become the permanent shelter despite assurances that the city and BC Housing continue to look for a permanent shelter and supportive housing.

Mayor Colleen Jones suggested council defer their decision until the next meeting to consider the proposal and comments from those opposed, but that motion had no support from council.

Councillor Nick Cashol pointed out before the vote, that they were in a no-win situation.

“This test (of council) is designed to fail,” said the first term councillor.

“I know I can speak for council that we care deeply care about our unhoused and our most vulnerable,” he added.

Councillor Bev Benson said she read all opposition emails and did extensive research before making her decision.

“I’ve been learning where our homeless are on a continuum, what struggles they’re having, both shelter users and non-shelter users, I support the temporary shelter to be a bridge while we secure a permanent one, I just don’t believe this location is going to provide that bridge,” she said.

Councillor Thea Hanson also stated the Gulch was the wrong choice.

“Moving the shelter 1.1km from its current location is not solving the problem,” she said, adding that the high volume of traffic and safety aren’t the only issues.

“Having the Atco trailers at the entrance to our community is not good for tourism or economic development, nor is having the beautiful piazza at the Columbo littered with drug paraphernalia and debris,” Hanson added.

Councillor Doug Wilson had a message for BC Housing.

“I was so excited to work with you guys, but I’m not excited to work for you guys,” he commented.

Councillor Paul Butler proposed several conditions be attached to a temporary permit for the Gulch location including 24/7 security and daily cleanup within a 400m radius of the facility slated for city owned property next to the truck chain-up.

However, that motion didn’t make it to the floor for a vote either.

Butler agreed with fellow councillors opposed to moving the temporary shelter to Rossland Ave.

“It is the worst location we can come up with, but it’s the only location we can come up with,” stated Butler, who added that attempts to purchase property for a shelter over the past few years have failed.

“BC Housing has been in conversations with everybody and no one has been able to come to the table with a realistic price offer on their homes,” said Butler, who was the lone councillor who supported the BC Housing plan.

The temporary permit for the current shelter downtown expires in Sept., meaning there may be no homeless shelter in Trail come next fall, if the city and BC Housing don't come up with alternate temporary location.