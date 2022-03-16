Trail City Council Salaries Decision Sparks Code of Conduct Debate

Acrimony continues on Trail City Council over the code of conduct investigations.

Another debate erupted during Monday’s Governance and Operations Committee meeting.

Trail City Council has endorsed a 2% raise for itself despite a recommendation from the Mayor to waive the increase for the rest of their term.

Lisa Pasin suggested it would be an olive branch toward taxpayers after two expensive code-of-conduct investigations.

“Considering the high legal costs over the last two years associated with council that having a decrease in our stipends for this year of $3,015 is a goodwill gesture,” she said.

Councillor Robert Cacchioni disagreed.

“Council has worked, business has been done, things have been solved, everything has been done for council in terms of what has been going on,” he said, noting city workers are getting raises.

“Administration is getting their 2%, they’re making $100,000 or whatever it happens to be, union guys are getting their 2%, they’re making 75-or-80,000,” he added, suggesting waiving council raises would be punitive.

“If you want to punish council for whatever you want to do it that’s fine, but I don’t think it’s appropriate at all,” said Cacchioni who added it was the mayor who made the code of conduct cases into legal matters.

“I had nothing to do with the legal costs as far as I’m concerned, the costs were there when the first thing, with David Perehodoff, you decided, Lisa decided to get the lawyers,” he said.

Cacchioni also told meeting participants the second code of conduct case could have avoided litigation after he and Councillors Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson and Colleen Jones alleged violations by Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori.

“At any time during the whole process, Lisa or Sandy could have said, well yeah, I breached the code and said, you know, we don’t need you (lawyers) and we could do (handle) it unofficially,” said Cacchioni.

Pasin said that’s not true in both cases, including the first dispute involving former C-A-O David Perehudoff.

“That was an employee lodging a complaint against an employer and the employer was the City of Trail and you (Robert Cacchioni) were named in that complaint and as a result the city has an obligation as an employer to investigate,” she stated.

Pasin also insisted it was not her who sought a legal opinion in the second case.

“It is written very clearly in all the documentation that the request put forward by the four complaintents wanted this to go to legal council and be handled exactly the same as the Perehudoff complaint,” said Pasin.

Santori and Councillor Paul Butler supported Pasin’s motion to forego raises for the rest of their term.

Cacchioni, Jones, Dobie and Gattafoni-Robinson voted against it.

The mayor’s 2022 salary is slated to increase by $789 to $40,214. Councillors salaries are increasing by $371 to $18.896, both are retroactive to Jan. 1.