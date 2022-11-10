Trail City Councillors Investigate Homeless Situation

Two newcomers to Trail City Council did their own investigation of the downtown homeless situation during their election campaigns.

Nick Cashol and Bev Benson made trips down the back alley to find out what factors led to life on the street.

Cashol, a former RCMP officer, concluded that open use of drugs on the streets of Trail is a reality that isn’t going away.

He told Bounce News that it’s incumbent on the city, province and stakeholders to find a safe place for drug use.

“They call them safe injection sites and I know that creates a bit of controversy for some people, but these people, these individuals, these human beings that are addicted to drugs, need a place to go to do their drugs, a place that is safe, they don’t have homes,” he said.

Benson found one aspect of her interactions a real eye opener.

“Their openness to share surprised me,” said the top voter getter in the race for City Council.

“I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous to go back there for the first time, I didn’t want to seem like I was invading their space, but they were really happy to talk to us,” Benson added.

Cashol pointed out the area needs treatment options.

He said that’s what he concluded after asking a homeless woman what would happen if she stopped taking drugs.

“This person would have to get to Castlegar for a detox experience which is four or five days and they have five beds, if this person did not have supportive care to carry them beyond detox, they would circle back and they’d arrive right back downtown, in the back alley,” Cashol explained, adding that the vast majority of people he encountered were local.

“Over a two-to-three day period, just me doing a straw poll, nine individuals that I spoke to, pretty much everybody I spoke to is local,” according to Cashol.

“That doesn’t mean that there aren’t people who have moved here from out of town, but for my experience, these are our people,” he added.

Benson sympathized with the homeless people she spoke to, realizing there was one big difference between her and them.

“I think I had a pretty good life growing up with supportive families and a lot of safety nets to catch me along the way and not everybody has that privilege and we need to be mindful of that,” said Benson, who noted solutions lie with the provincial government, but stated that the city, and community leaders need to be strong advocates.

“We all have a part to play, these are our neighbours and it’s affecting the businesses downtown and I think we need to be more hands on.”

BC Housing has indicated it will find another location for the temporary homeless shelter to move it out of the downtown by Oct. of next year.