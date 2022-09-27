Trail Council Approves Extension of Downtown Homeless Shelter

Trail City Council voted 5-1 in favour of a one-year extension to the temporary permit for the downtown homeless shelter. Council put off the decision until Monday night, while staff looked into the possibility of cancelling a three-year extension before its duration if it saw fit.

Chief Executive Officer Colin McClure reported during Monday night’s meeting that the city would be legally bound to the entire three-year period, but came back with a recommendation of extending the permit for one year after meetings with stakeholders and representatives from BC Housing.

A delegation including the mayor, councillors and staff also had meetings with BC’s Housing Minister and ministry staff during the recent Union of BC Municipalities conference.

They said the city got a commitment from the minister and BC Housing staff to find a temporary location outside the downtown in the next year.

Tyler Baker of BC Housing told City Council he is confident that can happen before Oct. 2023.

Nanette Drobot of BC Housing also told Council the shelter could close altogether if the one-year permit extension was rejected.

It operated as an overnight shelter offering eight beds before its services were expanded a year ago to 18 beds while also serving meals and offering clothing and showers to clients.

She also pointed out that turning down the permit would jeopardize the jobs of 21 full-time employees at the shelter and that it is not only those battling drug addictions who turn to the shelter for support.

“We’ve seen young ones, we’ve seen plenty of seniors, we’ve seen a number of people with disabilities, we’ve seen people who have had work-place injuries, we’ve seen people who have lost their housing because the housing prices have just sky-rocketed,” she said.

Lannon De Best of Interior Health also addressed council.

The Director of Clinical Operations at I-H-A who was a nurse and manager at Vancouver General Hospital said rejecting the permit application could put more pressure on the local health care system.

Councillors Carol Dobie and Sandy Santori said letters and accounts from downtown businesses and residents suggested the situation hasn’t improved since the shelter expanded services in the last year.

Dobie stated she voted against the application despite her support for improving life for Trail’s most vulnerable population.

“My vote is simply to stand again with the local businesses in terms of their position and what they are having to deal with in the downtown core,” Dobie said.

Santori said he changed his mind and voted in favour of the one-year permit extension, stating that he is still upset by those who cause damage and the mess faced by downtown residents and business operators.

He supported the motion to stand behind youth, seniors, the disabled and homeless who need help.

“I don’t want to take away from them, because of the few that are quite frankly not welcome in our community,” said Santori, who added that moving the shelter out of the downtown wouldn’t eliminate its problems.

“The same people that you see today in the downtown core, will be there again after the shelter (moves),” Santori commented.

Sheila Adcock of Career Development Services in Trail said shelter staff continue to respond to requests to clean up needles or garbage left in the downtown area and regularly check out “hot spots”.

She also said there are success stories, noting housing has been found for five shelter residents.

Councillor Robert Cacchioni called the one-year extension an acceptable compromise.

Mayor Lisa Pasin stated council and staff have been working toward the eventual relocation of a permanent shelter outside the downtown for the last three years, suggesting the process should be taken to the next step.

She stated there is still much work ahead.

“The shelter is but one piece of a larger piece that collectively the next group of elected officials and city staff are going to have to bring forward,” said the mayor.

Council’s support for the one-year extension is conditional on BC Housing submitting its temporary relocation plan and agreeing to provide daily security form 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by Oct. 31.

Tyler Baker of BC Housing stated those terms are acceptable.