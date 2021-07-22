Trail Council Approves Partial Release of Code of Conduct Report

Trail City Council has approved releasing parts of the independent report into a complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff.

The author ruled Councillor Robert Cacchioni violated the code of conduct in a public exchange last January with Perehudoff.

Although she wanted the full report made public, Mayor Lisa Pasin is pleased.

“I think public transparency is very important in this matter,” said Pasin considering the cost implications to taxpayers.

“It’s taxpayer money and it’s a significant amount of taxpayer money that is at stake here because of the code of conduction violation by Councillor Cacchioni,” said the mayor.

It was reported to council, paying out salary and benefits over the final nine months of Perehudoff's contract would cost about $255,000, distributing his duties comes in at about $5,300 a month until a new CAO is hired, along with a legal bill totalling approximately $67,500.

Perehudoff is leaving at the end of Sept. nine months before his planned retirement at the end of June 2022.

Cacchioini, and Councillors Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson and Colleen Jones defeated a June 28 motion to release the full report and another to make public the minutes of a June 10 in-camera meeting discussing the report’s possible public disclosure.

Council unanimously supported the document’s partial release during their meeting on July 19.

Pasin was upset by the acrimonious debate that has surrounded these decisions.

“It is disturbing, I don’t think conversations are always respectful,” said the mayor who hopes council complies with the report’s recommendations.

“You will see some recommendations there that were put forward by the third party investigator on improving council conduct as a whole,” said Pasin who added council needs to re-focus.

“We are not in our positions to serve individual members of council, or individual members of the community, or certain special interest groups, we as a collective, are in our positions to look out for the best interests of our community as a whole,” said Pasin.

Council has also approved an $80,000 contract for a consultant to assist in the search for Perehudoff’s replacements.

Pasin said $45,000 will be spent this year in the talent search for a Chief Administrative Officer and expects the successful candidate to be hired by the end of the year.

The mayor added the new CAO would play a large role in hiring the new head of finance as council has decided to split the responsibilities previously assumed by Perehudoff.

It’s likely the $35,000 in consulting fees in the CFO talent search would be deferred to the 2022 budget.