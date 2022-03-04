Trail Councillor Comments on Code of Conduct Cases

It's time to move on and focus on working toward what’s in the best interests of the city.

That's the message from four Trail Councillors who launched code of conduct complaints against Mayor Lisa Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori.

However, Colleen Jones said the violations shouldn't be minimized regardless of how they are characterized.

“People need to know it wasn’t just a waving of hands, or a smirk, it was actually a breach of the code of conduct that council is sworn to and it should be taken seriously,” said the city councillor.

Pasin and Santori have apologized after the third-party investigator ruled there were code violations and they criticized the group for the investigation's cost to taxpayers, but Jones insisted money isn't the issue.

“There are comments about the cost of the investigation and the effect it’s going to have,” said Jones.

“That’s not what we wanted to see and I’m sure that’s not what the citizens of Trail wanted to see either,” she added and stated it’s a matter of accountability.

“People do have to be held accountable and responsible for their actions.”

The complaints filed by Jones and fellow Councillors Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson, Carol Dobie and Robert Cacchioni were based on comments to Cacchioni during closed sessions of council.

Jones said their decisions to file the complaints were difficult ones which came after considerable thought and their hope now is that the matter is now put to rest for the sakes of everyone involved.

“It’s affected our families, it’s affected all of our employees, it’s affected our city staff, most importantly it’s affected our community,” she said noting they hope council can now work together in a constructive way.

“We have to change the pattern of governance at our council level and hopefully moving forward we can do that,” said Jones.