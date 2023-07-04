Trail Homicide Investigation into its Third Year

A homicide investigation that RCMP initially said would take months to complete is now into its third year.

Cam Cunningham of Trail died after an altercation in downtown Trail on the evening of June 30, 2021.

The 39-year-old was found outside a convenience store and rushed to hospital by paramedics, but died from his injuries.

RCMP arrested and released a 33-year-old man the next day pending completion of the investigation.

RCMP have not commented since.

Bounce News has asked on several occasion why the probe is taking this long and if it’s a complicated case?

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit would only say it’s still interested in any new information.

Cam’s sister Keara Starr Cunningham finds this incomprehensible.

“That’s frustrating because I feel they should have the information that they need by now,” she said, adding that the lack of contact with investigators is also upsetting.

“We’ve only heard back from the RCMP once and I believe that was after you ran you last news story (in Feb 2022) and they basically told us there was no new news,” Keara stated.

She said that time hasn’t helped the family cope with Cam’s loss.

“My brother actually had to seek counseling and my mum is taking it pretty hard every day making posts on Facebook about Cam and justice for him,” she said, also stating that she is sad he’s not around to share in happy family events.

“It’s really hard on all of us, especially now that I have my new son, I wish Cam could be here to be an uncle.”

She said the entire ordeal is difficult to process as the wait continues for completion of the RCMP investigation and what they hope will be some resolution in the case.

“It’s been really frustrating, it’s still hard on all of us, thinking about Cam and when the holidays come around and he’s not around, I just never expected it would take this long,” she added, saying it remains important to keep talking about the case.

“We definitely don’t want Cam’s incident to be forgotten, that we are still pushing for justice.”