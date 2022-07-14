Trail Incredible Farmer's Market Plan Gets City City Council Blessing

Trail City Council has agreed to write a letter of support for the Incredible Farmer's Market bid as they seek a 100-thousand dollar federal grant to upgrade the Memorial Centre Kitchen.

The organization needs council endorsement to secure funds to make improvements hoping that increased use of the kitchen by vendors will help their businesses and increase their ability to help make more food available to those struggling to make ends meet .

Before getting unanimous support, Director of Parks and Recreation Trisha Davison expressed concern about who will get to use the food hub.

“Things around hours of access, how equipment repair and maintenance would be managed, what it looks like for shared equipment or space vs exclusive equipment or space,” she said, adding that two necessary capital projects including replacement of the heating, ventilation and cooling system will be expensive for the city.

“The cost again based on other HVAC costs that we have, that we think are sort of like in size are sitting at about $100,000, we also know that the floor needs to be replaced and we’ve estimated that at between $80-and-100,000,” Davison advised.

The city’s head of Parks and Recreation also cautioned council there is a long list of capital projects that get considered during budgetary discussions every year.

Davison also suggested farmer’s market officials budget an additional 15% into the projects they are planning if they get the grant from Ottawa.

City Councillor Colleen Jones felt getting federal money for kitchen improvements with community wide benefits as a result was well worth supporting.

“It’s such a win-win situation and my fear is that we have gone this far and if we don’t go through with this, some other community will pick it up and run with it,” said Jones.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said the balancing act continues between supporting projects that benefit the community and the impact on taxpayers and hopes more funding may be available.

“I was heartened with CAO McClure’s comments about the Columbia Basin Trust and they seem to have some granting for a similar line of work,” Pasin stated.

“It’s nice to know that there are some options out there and similar programs we may be able to tap into should we need to,” the Mayor added.

Council’s support of the farmer’s market plan for a commercial community kitchen at the arena for a rent-free four year period comes with conditions, including a mutual use and maintenance agreement.