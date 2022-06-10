Trail Losing Its last Bear-Proof Bin, RDCK Closes Gyro Pool.

Trail will be without Bear-Proof Garbage bins as of Monday.

The President of Natural Control Services said the Glenmerry bin is not sustainable with only about a third of users paying the honour-bound five-dollar per-bag fee.

Scott Leyland indicated they can’t afford to underwrite the management of the bin because revenue from other contracts will soon dry up as they will soon expire.

“If almost everybody, say two-thirds put in five dollars for every bag they put in there, then it would cover our costs and then those people who seriously couldn’t afford it, then it wouldn’t be an issue,” he said, adding they estimate annual operating costs would be about $9,000, while revenue from those who do pay are trending to come in at about $3,000.

“We need it to make sure the bins were sustainable, if they were going to be continued and it appears the tips have not increased significantly,” said Leyland.

The head of the society that manages the program said the demand for the Glenmerry bin has been strong. Leyland stated it has been full when emptied twice weekly since the discontinuation of the West Trail bin, also because of lack of financial support from users.

However, Leyland pointed out they would consider putting it back in the future, if asked.

“We exist to reduce human-wildlife conflicts,” said Leyland.

“We believe that these bins are one way to reduce human-bear conflicts, so we would definitely consider establishing them again, no problem,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a lack of lifeguards means the Gyro Park Pool in Nelson will remain closed this summer.

The RDCK is also keeping the Nelson-Salmo Great Northern Trail closed for an additional ten days.

Bears continue to frequent the popular route south of the Cottonwood Lake parking lot to Hall Siding and officials said cool temperatures and the high snowpack are other reasons for delaying its re-opening until June 25.

Provincial officials peg the West Kootenay snowpack as of June 1 at 170% of normal, it's close to 175% above normal in the Boundary and about 165% higher than the average benchmark for this time of year in the East Kootenay.