Trail Man #2 on Canada's Most Wanted List

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old Trail man.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp is wanted in the Feb. 5, murder of a Vancouver gangland figure in Thailand.

RCMP searched Lahrkamp's Lookout St. home and property in mid-February after the killing, but he remains at large.

Authorities believe Larkhamp is still in BC. He is number two on Canada's most wanted list.

Another man accused in the case was captured in Sylvan Lake Alberta.

The “Be On The Lookout Program” operated by Crime Stoppers will continue to publicize the case through social media.