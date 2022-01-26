Trail Man Accused of Trying to Set a Woman on Fire
Trail RCMP are recommending an assault with a weapon charge against a 38-year-old city man accused of trying to light a woman on fire.
Police said he allegedly tried to ignite hairspray with a lighter and spray the woman with the jet-flame.
She ran away and reported the incident to police after it happened late Sun. morning on the 14-hundred block of Bay Ave. Police said she was received a minor burn.
The man was arrested and later released.
Trail RCMP are also recommending an auto theft charge against a 25-year-old city man accused of taking a vehicle without permission last Friday morning from his former employer.
The business owner used the vehicle’s GPS to track it to Highway 3-B near Rossland where the man was arrested.
A few hours later, a 23-year-old Castlegar man was allegedly spotted by a security guard breaking into a vehicle on the 1-thousand block of Aldridge Ave. in Trail.
After he was arrested, police learned the backpack stolen out of the car belonged to the 25-year-old Trail man in custody for allegedly stealing the vehicle from his former boss.
He didn’t want to press charges so the Castlegar man was released.
Nelson Authorities Respond to Six Drug Overdoses in 24 HoursSix people who suffered fentanyl related overdoses in a 24 hour period were saved by Police and Emergency personnel who administered Naloxone. Police said there would have been fatalities without quick responses.
Anti-Vax Protesters Rally at Creston Valley Thundercats GameThe President of the Creston Valley Thundercats said Saturday's large anti-vax protest at Johnny Bucyk Arena was unexpected. Larry Binks said there was five arrests in a rally that involved as many as 40 people.
Rossland Racer Counting Down the Days to Beijing OlympicsRemi Drolet says a top-ten finish would be amazing but he is more focused on getting top-level international experience at the Beijing Olympics. The cross country skier from Rossland is looking forward to learning about every aspect of competing against the world's best.
Fire Fighters Extinguish Genelle Vehicle Fire, Saving Mobile HomeQuick action by fire fighters prevented flames from a late night fire in Genelle from getting into a 12th Avenue home. The crew arrived at about 11pm to find two vehicles parked within feet of the mobile home, fully engulfed and limited damage to the outside of the structure.
Nelson Council Adopts 2% Water and 1.5% Sewer Rate IncreaseBefore we get to tonight's Nelson City Council agenda, increased were recently adopted for water and waste water rates.
Castlegar Council Discusses Butterfly Way ProposalThe Butterfly Way Project saw over 60 new dedicated pollinator patches introduced across BC last year alone, with the local branch aiming to create at least 12 local pollinator patches throughout the community. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will soon have coverage on this week’s Castlegar City Council.
Katrine Conroy Continues to Recover from December AssaultKatrine Conroy admitted accepting that she may never remember much from last Month's assault near the B-C Legislature is one of the most difficult parts of her recovery. The M-L-A for Kootenay-West said she's feeling okay as getting over her physical injuries has taken quite some time.
RCMP and Facebook Followers Thwart Truck ThiefA 41-year-old Grand Forks woman appears in court April 5th in an early Saturday morning theft from a city hotel. RCMP say a truck and trailer containing all the belongings of a family moving to the East Kootenay were stolen while they slept.
Nelson Search and Rescue Conduct Chopper RescueNelson Search and Rescue is praising an injured skier for activating their S-O-S device immediately after getting into trouble. The skier got stuck near Enma Peak in the Whitewater backcountry late Saturday afternoon and was later airlifted out by helicopter using a long-line.