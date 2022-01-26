Trail Man Accused of Trying to Set a Woman on Fire

Trail RCMP are recommending an assault with a weapon charge against a 38-year-old city man accused of trying to light a woman on fire.

Police said he allegedly tried to ignite hairspray with a lighter and spray the woman with the jet-flame.

She ran away and reported the incident to police after it happened late Sun. morning on the 14-hundred block of Bay Ave. Police said she was received a minor burn.

The man was arrested and later released.

Trail RCMP are also recommending an auto theft charge against a 25-year-old city man accused of taking a vehicle without permission last Friday morning from his former employer.

The business owner used the vehicle’s GPS to track it to Highway 3-B near Rossland where the man was arrested.

A few hours later, a 23-year-old Castlegar man was allegedly spotted by a security guard breaking into a vehicle on the 1-thousand block of Aldridge Ave. in Trail.

After he was arrested, police learned the backpack stolen out of the car belonged to the 25-year-old Trail man in custody for allegedly stealing the vehicle from his former boss.

He didn’t want to press charges so the Castlegar man was released.