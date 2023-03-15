Trail Man Accused of Weapons Charges Wanted by RCMP

Another warrant is out for the arrest of a 43-year-old Trail man.

Jarrid Constantin was a no show in court on Feb. 2 on weapons charges.

He’s accused of possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so, having a weapon in a vehicle and transporting a prohibited firearm.

He was arrested two months ago near Midway after missing a previous court appearance.

Police warn he would be armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

Trail RCMP say any tips as to Constantin’s whereabouts can be called in to investigators at 250-364-2566.

Jarrid Constantin is described as: