Trail Man Conquers Penticton's Ironman Triathlon

Curtis Lemieux is an Ironman.

The 61-year-old from Trail was successful in his first attempt at the Ironman Triathlon Sun. Aug 28 in Penticton.

He completed the 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42km run in 15:59.57 and remember the moment he crossed the finish line.

“At the end, I was pretty wiped,” he said.

Lemieux told Wayne Kelly during the Bounce Radio morning show on Thurs. that his journey to the pinnacle of triathlon’s started a few years ago, with the encouragement of a friend and fellow triathlete from Vancouver.

“He just kind of talked me into doing it,” Curtis said.

“I did a little bit of running, not much, but not the distances I’m doing now and he said, you’ve got to try it, so I did,” he added.

After beginning to train in the water and on his bicycle, Lemieux became proficient enough to take part in 70.3 triathlons, which are essentially ½ Ironman events.

Following a series of successful attempts at covering 1.8km in the water, 90km on the bike and 21km of running, Curtis’ friend said it was time to take the leap to the full Ironman distance.

“You’re ready, you can do it, so I believed him and I went and just did the training,” added Lemieux.

As a 61-year-old rookie, Curtis said he didn’t feel old out of the course.

“There was people there a lot older than me, lots of them first timers, lots of them have been there for years, there were people in their 70’s doing Ironman in Penticton,” he explained.

Lemieux finished the 3.8km swim in 1:49.32 and conquered the hilly 180km bike ride in 7:14.22.

It took Curtis 6:42.18 to run and walk the rolling hills of the full 42km marathon which is feat of its own.

He has recovered well.

Curtis told Wayne Kelly he felt “pretty good” after a short bike ride on Wed.

Lemieux also told the morning radio show host “anyone can do it,”

He was being much too modest.