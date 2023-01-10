Trail Man Convicted of Stabbing an RCMP Officer gets Extra Jail Time

A Trail man convicted of stabbing an RCMP officer in Oct., 2021 will remain behind bars.

Sheldon Matteucci, 42, was sentenced in Nelson Court on Mon. ending a long court process.

The sentence on charges including the assault against the officer, as well as charges of resisting arrest and possessing a dangerous weapon amounted to about 2 ½ years.

Matteucci was found guilty on those charges on Aug. 15 in Castlegar Provincial Court.

The sentencing hearing took place Nov. 29 in Rossland Court after a pre-sentence report and psychiatric and psychological reports were prepared, which factored in the Judge's decision.

Matteucci was also convicted during that court appearance on charges from an incident in Trail on Aug. 9, 2021.

They included assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and driving with a suspended license.

The sentence in that case was one year, bringing the total to about 3 ½ years.

However, about 1.75 years were knocked off for time served, leaving about one year and 9 months remaining.

Two RCMP officers were injured in the incident in Oct. 2021, including one officer who received a severe cut to one of his hands. That officer remains off duty.