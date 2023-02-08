Trail Man Facing Weapons and Drug Charges in Gun Firing Incident
Trail RCMP say some suspects are easier to find than others.
Police arrested a man at a rural Warfield residence just before 1 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 24 after reports of gunfire.
RCMP allege a man holding a sawed-off shotgun was standing with two others in a driveway of the Hwy 3-B property when officers arrived.
Police allege he admitted to firing the shots and handed over the rifle after showing police it was unloaded. The man also apparently confirmed he didn’t have a license to own the prohibited firearm.
RCMP also said a search of the man uncovered ammunition, body armour, as well as 21 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 6.5 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.
The 40-year-old from Trail is also accused of missing a previous court date on another charge.
He was released on several conditions after appearing before a judge.
William David Tyler is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 2.
He’s facing six charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and three counts of possessing illegal drugs.
