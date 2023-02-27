Trail Man on Trial for Second Degree Murder
A trial of a 31-year-old Trail man accused of second degree murder is slated to start Mon. Feb 27 in Vancouver.
Joel Anderson is charged in the 2017 death of Harold Paddock.
The 78-year-old from Trail was found on Bay Ave. near Hwy 3-B bleeding from the head on Aug. 22 and died from his injuries about a month later.
Anderson was originally charged with assault, which was upgraded to a case of homicide in Jan. of 2019.
Anderson is serving time on convictions for arson, assault with a weapon and making threats from unrelated incidents that happened the same day the elderly man was found in the city’s downtown.
The alleged crime spree included a fire at a home in the Shaver’s bench neighbourhood.
