Trail Man Wanted in Thailand Murder Dies in Plane Crash
A 36-year-old Trail man who was wanted for a gang-related murder in Thailand has been confirmed as one of the victims of a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B-C says Gene Lahrkamp -- one of two men accused the February shooting of B-C gang member Jimi Sandhu -- died in the April 30th plane crash near Sioux Lookout.
The unit which investigates gang-related crime in B-C -- says Lahrkamp and Mathew Dupre, who was arrested in February for Sandhu's slaying -- both fled Thailand for Canada after the shooting.
Lahrkamp was named late last month as second on the list of Canada's 25 most-wanted criminals but police have confirmed he and the three other people aboard the small plane died in the Ontario crash, which is still under investigation.
RCMP searched Lahrkamp's Lookout Street property in Trail after the Thailand killing in early Feb., but he wasn't at the residence where he was known for breeding dogs.
Dupre was taken into custody the same day in Sylvan Lake, AB.
A $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to Lahrkamp's capture.
-
Campbell Field Plan Features Outdoor FocusConsultation at Mount Sentinal High School is the next step in the Campbell Field recreational development plan. The majority of RDCK residents want outdoor amenities like a full sized soccer field, skate park, bike park, running track and other facilities that people can just show up for and use.
-
Creston Man Charged in Grand Forks CIBC RobberyRCMP have a man in custody in the April 21st robbery of the Grand Forks CIBC. 35-year-old Briaden Rosch is also charged with auto theft in Grand Forks and several offenses in his home town of Creston.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Local Conservation FundsCouncil directed staff to explore ideas like partnering with local Conservation Funds verses establishing their own Fund, for a future discussion.
-
Grand Forks GEM Theatre Owners Stepping Down after 34 YearsThe Gem theatre was constructed back in 1913 as the Empress Theatre and played silent movies before being renamed in the 50's. "M and M" took over 30 years after the fact.
-
BC Assessment Rep Presents to Castlegar CouncilCastlegar saw 3775 properties assessed and assessments are up an average of 21%.
-
Nelson Italian-Canadian Society Celebrates 50th AnniversaryPresident Paul Boscariol tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that while The Society started out promoting Italian culture, once members became more locally established the Society started focusing on helping the larger community:
-
Trail Council Passes Split Non-Confidence Vote Against MayorCouncil supported Robert Cacchioni's motion in a 4-3 vote after a long debate on whether the motion should even go ahead. Cacchioni criticized Mayor Lisa Pasin's conduct on council. Pasin called it a calculated ambush that was retaliatory, vindictive and vexatious.
-
Castlegar Spring CarnivalMay 5-8th, 2022
-
CBT Supports Projects Benefiting Ecosystem HealthThe trust is committing $1.8-million total towards six new projects focusing on ensuring healthy, diverse and functioning local ecosystems.