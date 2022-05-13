Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin Seeking Re-Election

Trail mayor Lisa Pasin will seek a second term this Oct.

She said her decision to seek re-election came following the support and encouragement received after four City Councillors stated their lack of confidence in her at a recent council meeting.

“The amount of public outpouring I’ve received from people I know, people I don’t know, industry leaders, business leaders has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Pasin who referred to the Apr. 25 vote as the “latest stunt” and said she wouldn’t be deterred by sabotage against her or the office of Mayor.

“It really tipped the scales that there is a need and desire in this community to have me run again and since I have announced, the outpouring of support has been even greater,” she added.

Pasin admits the internal acrimony on council over the past 18 months has been difficult.

“I can’t say that this term has been easy and there has definitely been some dark days, it’s a very difficult dynamic on council,” Pasin stated to Bounce News.

A commitment to a safe and respectful workplace at City Hall is among priorities for Pasin in the upcoming campaign, in addition to continued work in several areas including diversified housing for seniors and the city’s most vulnerable.

Pasin also pointed to continued infrastructure development, economic development and a lot of work on environmental stewardship to meet their 100% renewable energy pledge by the year 2050.

“I’m committed to the City of Trail, and I’m ready to leap forward with positivity,” said Pasin.

Rossland’s Kathy Moore and Brian Taylor in Grand Forks will not be running and Creston’s Ron Toyota is leaning toward stepping away, withholding a final decision until he sees who is running for Council when nominations close.