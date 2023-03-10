Trail Minor Hockey Pays Tribute to Ken Koshey

The Trail hockey community continues to mourn the recent passing of Ken Koshey.

It’s believed he coached just about everyone who played in the Trail Minor Hockey system over the past 48 years, including minor hockey Vice President Jim Maniago.

The minor hockey grad who is a referee in the BCHL and current coach in the system played for Koshey during his time in Jr. hockey.

Maniago told Bounce News the Trail minor hockey executive will pay tribute to the local hockey legend this fall.

“We’re going to name our opening tournament of the year, our U-7 and U-9 tournament, the Ken Koshey Memorial Tournament,” said Maniago, who added that the executive feels it’s a fitting way to recognize Koshey’s legacy.

“That’s our first one (tournament) of the year, it’s our biggest one with the most kids and the most teams and we just felt like that’s a good way to start,” Maniago explained.

He also said Koshey was the shining example of what coaching kids is all about.

“Basically everybody you talked to who had played hockey had Ken as a coach and what a fantastic role model, so positive, he was in it for all the right reasons,” said Maniago.

“At the end of the day, win or lose, he always made sure that the kids felt good about themselves and went home with a smile on their face,” added the local minor hockey executive member.

Maniago also recounted one of his lasting impressions of Koshey, noting there are very few people who loved the game as much and Ken.

Maniago said it happened during a chance encounter during a summer day at Rotary Park, when he told Jim there was only “81 days until the start of hockey season.”

It’s also been suggested that the kids rink at Cominco Arena also be named after Ken Koshey.