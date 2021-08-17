Trail Native Contemplating Retirement After Striking Olympic Bronze

It took three trips to the Olympics for Trail’s Lauren Bay-Regula to reach the medal podium.

She is now home in Akron, Ohio with husband Dave, resuming her professional career as a business co-owner and being a mom to her three children.

Although it’s been close to a month since Canada beat Mexico 3-2 in the bronze medal women’s softball game at the Tokyo Olympics, Lauren told Bounce News the idea of being an Olympic medallist still hasn’t sunk in.

“Most mornings I’ll wake up and I’ll have my medal by my nightstand or sometimes I might have it by my fireplace, but I’ll wake up, and I’ll see it and I’ll have this moment, like what just happened?,” said Lauren.

The Olympic tournament was a story of determination and resilience for Team Canada who had to regroup from disappointing 1-0 losses to the U-S and Japan. A win in either game would have vaulted Canada into the gold medal showdown.

Bay-Regula said the team remained positive and focussed which helped carry them through a tense, hard fought game against Mexico where the bronze medal wasn’t clinched until the final out.

The Canadian National Softball veteran said the team-wide elation spilled out of the dugout and on to the field, especially among those like Lauren who endured three Olympiads, with the first two ending in disappointment.

Lauren had envisioned what being on the podium would be like before heading to Tokyo, but the experience took a different and humorous twist, despite rehearsing proper protocol just moments before being called up.

The team practiced walking in unison and waving together once they got on the podium, but Lauren said that’s not how the appearance played out.

“And then we get there and our whole team was just like, looking around, and it was so surreal that by the time they called Canada bronze medallists to stand up, like we totally messed up, how did we do that? We just practiced this for ten minutes, just like ten minutes ago,” said the Trail native.

Lauren was the ace of Canada’s pitching staff at previous Olympics, but the left-hander served as a relief pitcher with excellent appearances against the U-S and Australia, as well as a longer outing against Italy in their final round robin game.

Bay-Regula struck out five over three hitless innings closing out the 8-1 victory and embraced her role at the Tokyo games.

“I loved being part of a staff,” said Lauren who added the depth of the pitching staff was one of their strengths.

“In the past Olympics, a lot had fallen on my shoulders, and as much as that was great, there is just something completely different about feeling part of a staff, and everyone having their own piece that they contributed.”

And on the question of retirement?

Lauren said their coach asked everyone who is considering stepping away from the game to think it over until the fall, so her answer was probably, but maybe not.

“This is going to be my third retirement, but there’s still that little piece of me that feels like softball is part of my life that I need to hang on to the possibility, for at least another month or two,” said Bay-Regula who celebrated her 40th birthday Aug. 9 with a bronze medal gift from Tokyo.