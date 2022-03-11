Trail Pastor Heading to Poland to Help Ukrainian Refugees

A pastor from Trail boards a plane next Wednesday bound for Poland to do whatever is asked.

Shaun Romano expects distribution of water and other resources will be among the biggest jobs to bring relief to refugees and expects the work to be physical.

“From cleaning toilets to loading trucks to unloading trucks,” said the pastor who added that parishioner Chris Reid will be joining the effort to also help refugees housed in a local hostel.

He said part of their work will be to provide the human side of their humanitarian mission.

“Sometimes just to listen and cry with people as a pastor and a team of pastoral people, prayer and ministry in that way” he said.

Pastor Romano has helped the people of Ukraine before, but believes wartime will bring a different experience.

“Working with senior’s homes and orphanages and eye glass clinics, things were pretty seamless (during past missions),” this time there’s disruption, things can’t easily get around,” he stated knowing the refugees will be from families split up by the fighting.

“I’m expecting to encounter seniors, women and children (as well) because the men 18-to-60 aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine,” he said.

“I’m expecting to find a little bit of chaos with the massive influx of people into Poland,” said the Pastor as Warsaw’s mayor estimated about 100,000 refugees have been streaming into the country’s capital each day.

Pastor Romano said people of the area which has experienced military strife since 2014 and has endured a long history of oppression have always been near and dear to his heart.

“I do this and have done this because I feel a sense of calling to the people of Ukraine and strangely enough Russian speaking people and that call has been part of my life since I became a pastor,” he commented, adding friends and parishioners understand why he is willing to risk his own safety to help refugees.

“Part of my understanding is that the gospel is not safe and Jesus doesn’t call us to be comfortable.”