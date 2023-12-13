Trail RCMP Asking for Help to Find Weapons Charges Suspect

Trail RCMP say the re-arrest of a 44-year-old city man is a priority.

Jared Constantin has been at large on weapons offenses and a bail violation since late Oct.

Police say he was being pursued by an officer, when the vehicle chase was called off for safety reasons.

RCMP allege Constantin crashed his car into a retaining wall near the intersection of McBride St and Hwy 3-B, but wasn’t pursued further as the vehicle proceeded down the wrong side of the road.

Three additional charges including fleeing police have been added.

Police say he visits downtown Trail frequently and is known to wear disguises.

Anyone who may know where Jared Constantin may be is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 and speak with an investigator.