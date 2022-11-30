Trail RCMP Deal with Suspected Drug Death, Christmas Thefts

The Provincial Coroner is investigating another suspected drug overdose death in downtown Trail.

RCMP reported a 35 year old woman was found by a friend on Spokane St. just before 2 a.m. on Sat. Nov. 26.

It's believed she died sometime Friday night.

Trail RCMP are also looking for the person who stole a wallet during the Christmas Market at Waneta Plaza.

Police said it was taken while a 75-year-old Castlegar woman was tending to her booth last Fri. She noticed it was missing just before 5 p.m.

RCMP also stated that the thief unsuccessfully tried to use her bank card and the woman prevented any further losses.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may know who took the wallet. Witnesses are asked to call 250-364-2566.

Trial RCMP are also warning anyone expecting to receive gift packages to take precautions.

Police said two packages were taken from the front porch of a Laburnum St. residence at about 9 p.m. Fri. RCMP suggested several options.