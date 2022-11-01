Trail RCMP Find Fake Guns During Downtown Arrest

A 19-year-old Trail man could face additional charges when he returns to court.

RCMP said he was arrested just before midnight Sat. Oct. 29 on the 700-block of Victoria St.

Police indicated when they searched the man following his downtown arrest on an outstanding warrant, that they found an imitation handgun and the search of his backpack uncovered another fake weapon.

He was released following a bail hearing.

RCMP stated they will recommend charges related to the discovery of the imitation handguns to prosecutors.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on Hwy 22 at Stoney Creek Rd. in Trail has been fined $167 for failing to yield the right of way.

Police said the 18-year-old man from Castlegar turned south into the path of a northbound vehicle.

Neither driver appeared to be injured following the collision just after 6 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 29, but RCMP said their vehicles needed to be towed.

This mishap happened at the same intersection as a two-vehicle collision at about 6:30 a.m. on Fri. Oct 21.

RCMP said a 39-year-old Burnaby man suspected of causing the crash also turned south into the path of a northbound vehicle walked away after a discussion with police and never returned.

Police suspected alcohol was a factor and asked anyone who knew where the suspect may be to call investigators.

The impact sheared off a light standard that had just been replaced the day before after being torn off during a previous accident.

Trail RCMP said they will be patrolling the area more often and urge caution when driving on that part of the highway, adding that Trail residents have expressed concerns to police about that intersection.