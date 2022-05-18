Trail RCMP Investigate Alleged Assault, SPCA Probe Possible Cruelty

Trail RCMP are recommending an assault with a weapon charge to prosecutors against a 38-year-old city man in an incident downtown.

Police allege he threatened a 23-year-old woman from Trail with a large flashlight stating he was stalking and harassing her before the young woman rejected his aggressive advances.

Local Mounties said he was arrested and the flashlight was confiscated after being alerted about the incident by witnesses at about 2 p.m. on Sat. May 14.

The man has been released on several conditions including that he stay away from the woman as police indicated they know each other.

He appears in court July 21st.

Meanwhile, RCMP said officers helped rescue a dog and cat living in squalid conditions in a Highway 3-B residence near Fruitvale.

Police stated they assisted the seizure conduced by the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals just after 9 a.m. on May 12.

Police indicated the animals are doing well and the BC SPCA is launching an investigation against the owners of the residence.