Trail RCMP Investigate Alleged Assault, SPCA Probe Possible Cruelty
Trail RCMP are recommending an assault with a weapon charge to prosecutors against a 38-year-old city man in an incident downtown.
Police allege he threatened a 23-year-old woman from Trail with a large flashlight stating he was stalking and harassing her before the young woman rejected his aggressive advances.
Local Mounties said he was arrested and the flashlight was confiscated after being alerted about the incident by witnesses at about 2 p.m. on Sat. May 14.
The man has been released on several conditions including that he stay away from the woman as police indicated they know each other.
He appears in court July 21st.
Meanwhile, RCMP said officers helped rescue a dog and cat living in squalid conditions in a Highway 3-B residence near Fruitvale.
Police stated they assisted the seizure conduced by the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals just after 9 a.m. on May 12.
Police indicated the animals are doing well and the BC SPCA is launching an investigation against the owners of the residence.
Logging Protesters Arrested Near ArgentaRCMP said there were 17 arrests yesterday at the Salisbury Creek Forest Service road 50km north of Kaslo after three warnings that protesters were violating a 2019 injunction granted to Cooper Creek Cedar.
Teck Trail Operation Fined for Ammonia SpillA 55-thousand dollar fine has been levied against the Teck Trail operation for an ammonia spill from a rail car. WorkSafeBC said staff was not properly trained, citing a lack of practice drills and supervision in ammonia-related work.
Forestry Talks Follow Castlegar Councillors' Return from AKBLGOne presentation asking "are we ready to modernize the Forestry Industry?" seemed to have hit close to home when Councillors Dan Rye and Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff shared their thoughts May 2nd.
GF RCMP Presents Annual Performance Plan to CouncilThe detachment hopes to use their increased numbers for a more active post-pandemic approach on community frontlines and areas of concern.
Nelson City Police Make Arrests Following a Fight and Two TheftsAn early Saturday morning break-in to a Front Street business has Nelson City Police asking for witnesses and dash cam footage. Meanwhile two men appear in court June 21 following a fight and another theft in the city.
RDKB Speaks to Regional Snowpack, FreshetThe Boundary region snowpack is at 100% of average and the West Kootenay is at 113% of normal.
GF City Council Commends Presentation on Human Trafficking EducationShe calls the 54% indigenous representation in Canada's sex trade one of the country's worst cases of systemic racism, adding that the global sex trade is growing and the internet is where luring is happening.
Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin Seeking Re-ElectionLisa Pasin said an overwhelming level of support from residents and business leaders prompted he decision to seek re-election as Mayor of Trail. She vows not to be deterred by the sabotage against her or the office of Mayor.
Trail RCMP Report Covers Theft, Assault, Speeding, morePolice caught word of a break enter and theft at the Waneta Mall early Sunday morning, May 8th, and arrested a 35-year old Castlegar man after he tripped and fell in an attempt to flee.