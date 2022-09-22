Trail RCMP Investigate Death Threat and Close Bear Encounter

A 39 year old Trail woman could be charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a police officer after a confrontation downtown.

RCMP allege she was smacking the windows of cars parked in a drive-through and demanding money when police intervened at about 10 a.m. on Tues. Sept. 13.

The woman is accused of spitting on an officer and making a death threat.

RCMP are recommending that Crown Council lay the appropriate charges.

Earlier that morning RCMP responded to a residence on Lookout Ave. in West Trail.

Police found a 29-year-old man pinned between a vehicle and a locked gate.

They said he was checking the car’s engine when the vehicle which was left in neutral rolled forward.

RCMP indicated he screamed for help for several hours before being heard by a neighbour who called police.

Fire fighters used a specialized tool to free the man’s pinned leg and took him to hospital.

Trail RCMP rescued Railway Ave. residents from a very close encounter with a bear.

According to police, they were hiding inside locked rooms while the bear ate garbage inside their home at about 5 a.m. on Fri. Sept 16.

The officer who scared the bear away noticed garbage strewn inside and outside the home and asked the residents to clean up before another bear showed up.

A single vehicle crash on Hwy. 3-B near Red Mountain has resulted in a 90-day license suspension against a 61-year-old Trail man.

RCMP said a vehicle with significant front-end damage was blocking both lanes of the highway when they arrived at about 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 and found the driver a short distance away.

Police reported the man failed the roadside breath test.