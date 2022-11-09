Trail RCMP Investigate Head-On Crash, Drugged Driver and Cane Attack

Trail RCMP said a 19-year-old Trail man suffered a broken ankle in a head-on crash.

Police stated the collision between his vehicle and a pick-up driven by a 62-year-old Salmo man happened at about 7 a.m. on Fri. Nov. 4, in a 90km/hr zone along Hwy 3-B in Fruitvale.

RCMP stated the younger man’s pick-up cross crossed into the path of the other vehicle and suspect speed and winter road conditions were factors in the incident that sent both men to hospital.

RCMP also reported the sighting of two people asleep inside their parked vehicle that was still running on Cedar Ave.

Police checked out the slumbering couple in downtown Trail at about 11 a.m. on Sun. Nov 6.

The officer suspected the 42-year-old Trail woman behind the wheel was impaired by a drug and police said she failed the field sobriety test.

She was issued a 24-hour license suspension.

Earlier that morning, RCMP checked out a 911 call from an intoxicated man on Sixth Ave.

Police said the 45-year-old refused to give details to the dispatcher and went to his house.

After some negotiations at the front door the man came out to speak with officers.

He told them the call was made because his girlfriend yelled at him when she got home from work.

She was upset at how drunk he was and got another surprise when police arrived because she had no idea her boyfriend called 911.

The woman agreed he could stay until he sobered up, but police suspect he faced a bigger problem later on other than a mere hangover.

Police also responded to a report of an elderly woman using her cane on staff at a business on Victoria St.

RCMP said employees concerned about her welfare called police at about noon on Sat. Nov. 5.

The 72-year-old told the officer she was upset about the bad taste of her chocolate bar and her losing lottery ticket.

The officer took her home and RCMP said they would get support for the elderly woman.