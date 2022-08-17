Trail RCMP Investigate Impaired Driver, Power Pole Crash and Flasher

A 41-year-old Fruitvale woman faces a charge of driving while prohibited after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 3-B in Montrose.

RCMP said the car suddenly veered off the road and hit a power pole at about 6:30 a.m. Fri. Aug 12.

The driver was arrested and released at the scene.

RCMP suspect fatigue was a factor.

Police reported the 35-year-old Trail man riding with her was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At about 1:30 p.m. on the same day, RCMP pulled over car on Hwy. 3-B in Trail.

Police indicated the car was travelling erratically and an officer suspected the driver was under the influence of a drug.

RCMP said he failed the field sobriety test.

The 36-year-old Trail man lost his license for a day and his car was impounded for 24 hours.

Trail RCMP are also on the lookout for an alleged flasher.

Police received a report of a man exposing himself to a woman in the 900-block of Rossland Ave.

Police allege he got out of a Subaru SUV at about 7:50 a.m. on Fri. Aug 12 and removed a towel that was around his waist.

He’s described as white, about 5’9” with dark hair and a moustache.

Police said he was wearing a hat and sunglasses.

RCMP ask any witnesses or anyone who may know the man’s identity to call the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.