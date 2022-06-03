Trail RCMP Investigate Nude Photo Scam and Unreturned Crock Pot

A Trail man who suspected an internet scam called police before getting duped out of money.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said he didn't worry about coming forward despite potentially embarrassing circumstances.

“The man had sent a nude photograph of himself to a person he thought may be a romantic interest,” said the Sergeant.

“The person posing as a romantic interest started demanding money from him or they would disclose the nude photo of him on line or to his relatives,” he added.

Wicentowich said it appears the site was shut down after the incident was reported to police late in the evening on Sun May 29.

“We did some preliminary investigation and believe this person attempting to extort the Trail man was out of country and likely didn’t have any ability to post this photo anywhere,” said the Detachment Commander.

Wicentowich commended the potential victim for reporting the fraud and warned about sending anything over the internet to someone you don’t know and mentioned some safeguards.

“Make sure you know who you’re talking to, use secure accounts, use secure passwords, use viral software and web protection software,” he stated.

Meanwhile Trail RCMP intervened in a dispute over an overdue Crock Pot earlier that day.

Police said a 44-year-old Warfield woman and 35-year-old Trail man called RCMP when their slow-cooker wasn’t returned by the person who borrowed it despite requests to bring it back.

RCMP brokered a solution.

Officers ensured the Crock Pot was returned to the owners by a neutral third-party.