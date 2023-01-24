Trail RCMP Investigate Road Rage, Computer Scam & Library Theft

A 31-year-old Salmo man is facing an assault charge after an alleged road rage incident.

Trail RCMP said the suspect was braking hard in front of a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Trail while they are travelling down the Montrose Hill.

Police allege the suspect then followed the younger man into the Walmart parking lot at about 7:00 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 17.

Once parked, it’s reported the suspect went over the other vehicle, opened the driver side door and allegedly assaulted the 18-year-old while he was still inside the car.

According to police, the assailant fled, but was tracked down through information gathered at the scene and arrested.

Police said he was released on several conditions and appears in Rossland Provincial Court on Mar. 2.

A man found passed out on a bench in Warfield will remain in custody.

RCMP said the Nelson resident was allegedly flashing a knife at a passerby on the 800-block of the Schofield Hwy at about 3:45 p.m. on Sun. Jan 22.

Officers allegedly found the knife and drug paraphernalia along with the very intoxicated suspect.

A search of the man apparently produced packets of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Police also discovered there were warrants for the suspect’s arrest on charges of assault, forcible confinement, forcible entry, uttering threats, assaulting and obstructing police officers and possession of a dangerous weapon.

RCMP are also warning about a sophisticated computer fraud scheme that cost a 47-year-old Trail woman about $7,000.

Police said she looked up a phone number online for help with her computer when she was unable to access her online account.

The website was an imposter of a legitimate company.

Police also reported the woman was told to download two software apps before arranging a video call.

The scammers convinced her to send them two cash e-transfers, electronic gift cards and digital currency.

RCMP stress that legitimate companies don’t ask for personal information, e-transfers, gift cards or digital currency.

Trail RCMP are looking for two persons of interest (story picture), in the Jan. 17 theft of Play Station 4 games from the Trail and District Public Library.

The value of the games total $589.19.

And RCMP said a 44-year-old South Slocan man was surprised to learn that his vehicle could be impounded for excessive speeding.

Police indicated he was pulled over on Hwy 3-B in Trail near Waneta Plaza going 137 km/hr in an 80 zone.

In addition to losing his vehicle for up to seven days, the rapid ride at about 1 p.m. on Sun. Jan 22 cost the driver a $360 fine.