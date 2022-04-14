Trail RCMP Investigate Scam, Armoury Incident and Powdery Toilet Paper

Trail RCMP are warning about yet another phone scam.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said a local woman answered when the local RCMP phone number showed up on call display.

“From there she was routed to talk with a man with a heavy foreign accent, that’s when she realized this was definitely a scam,” he said, adding she then called police

The Trail RCMP Sergeant also said this is an indication scammers are continuing to try new tricks to disguise themselves.

“You can’t rely on your phone display because they can generate those (local) numbers, it’s the next level of a scam,” Wicentowich added, noting police will only tell people they are in trouble in person.

“We don’t collect money, we don’t call you to say you are under arrest, we want to make sure if that if you think you are the victim of a scam, hang up, call the police detachment and talk to one of our officers.”

Trail RCMP also arrested a Nelson man under the mental health act after he tried to get into the fenced compound at the Trail Armoury.

Police were told the 36-year-old was dressed in camouflage and said he wanted the join the Ukrainian military effort. Officers found the man who was taken into custody on Apr. 6 without incident.

RCMP indicated he remains under medical care.

RCMP said they also got a call on Apr. 10 from a Trail resident worried that the toilet paper bought from a Warfield business came with a suspicious powder.

An investigating officer figured it was residue from the manufacturing process, recommended the purchase of new toilet paper and suggested medical attention if using the powdery roll caused any adverse reactions.