Trail RCMP Investigate two Knife Incidents in Weekly Report

Trail RCMP reported two incidents involving knives.

They are recommending charge of aggravated assault against a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his 74-year-old father.

Police said they expect the victim of the attack in a Columbia Ave. residence to survive from a single stab wound.

The suspect in the incident before 7 a.m. on Thurs. Jan 5 remains in custody.

Meanwhile a 38-year-old Montrose man has been charged with assault with a weapon after an incident in a residence on 11th Ave.

RCMP said officers called to the home on the 700-block just after 8:30 a.m. on Wed. Dec. 28 found a 35-year-old woman inside with a knife cut to her stomach.

Police also stated she was choked during the incident and the assailant suffered what appeared to be serious self-inflicted stab wounds to the leg and arm.

He was released pending an appearance in Rossland Provincial Court scheduled for Thurs. Jan. 12.

Trail RCMP also stated that a 64-year-old city woman has fallen victim to the “puppy scam” for a second time.

According to police she e-transferred $1,000 worth of gift cards to the fraudster’s website and realized she was had when the puppy never arrived.

Local police also had to deal with a man unhappy about having to spend New Year’s Eve in custody.

RCMP allege a 41-year-old old from Balfour who was picked up earlier in the week on an outstanding arrest warrant damaged a sprinkler head in his cell, causing a small flood.

He was moved to a neighbouring cell.

Trail RCMP officers also had to intervene during a New Year’s Day dispute between a couple on Columbia Ave.

When they arrived to the residence in the 21-hundred block, a 45-year-old man told officers his 37-year-old girlfriend deliberately spit spaghetti sauce on him. She claimed it was an accident.

Police mediated a settlement. No charges were laid.