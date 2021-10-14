Trail RCMP Investigating Assaults and Thefts

A 41-year-old man has appeared in Rossland Provincial Court on several charges including assaulting police with a weapon after a confrontation on Daniel Street.

Trail RCMP said the man wanted on outstanding warrants was tazed after brandishing two knives and then subdued after a long and violent struggle that resulted in a serious cut to the hand of one of the two officers involved. The injured officer remains off duty.

The man allegedly involved in a disturbance on Oct. 9 that prompted the police response was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old heads to court December 9th accused of pepper spraying a 17-year-old in an unprovoked attack on Fourth Avenue.

The youth is charged with assault with a weapon in the Oct. 7 incident.

Another Trail RCMP officer received a barrage of verbal insults and profanities after pulling over a 44-year-old Montrose man for allegedly speeding on Rossland Avenue.

Police said the officer patiently absorbed the verbal attack while issuing a ticket.

The man posted the tirade on social media, but took it down at the request of police.

A 34-year-old Trail man was given a warning after an officer spotted an illegal replica handgun on Oct. 4 at the corner of Daniel Street and Bay Avenue.

The man who told the officer he thought it was a legal “air pistol” handed it over without incident.

An overnight theft from Gerick’s Cycle on Rossland Avenue on Oct. 8 has Trail RCMP looking for two suspects.

Police stated a glitch in the alarm, which has since been corrected, prevented it from alerting the owner.

The thieves got away with about $10,000 in merchandise including clothing, a computer and a $5,500 bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 and ask for the investigator.

Trail RCMP are also on the lookout for person suspected in the theft of packages at about 5 p.m on Oct 6., from the front of a residence in the 1,300 block of Birch Avenue.

Police said the person is about 6’ tall, wearing an orange jacket, purple hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and boots and carrying a large red backpack.

Stolen items included a Bose Sound Bar and Dewalt Drill.

And Trail RCMP have solved the mystery of who was driving the truck and trailer that went over a 75’ embankment on the highway near the Paulson Bridge.

A 35-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie Ont., admitted to falling asleep at the wheel Oct.6 and climbed out of the vehicle after it hit a barrier before plunging down the hill.

The man who made it to Christina Lake to call family, received several tickets including a $138 fine for driving without due care and attention.

The vehicles were abandoned by the time Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue crews arrived after the wreck was reported by an alert trucker.