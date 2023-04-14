Trail RCMP Investigating Big Bust, Cougar Sighting and Dog-Napping

Trail RCMP have a large cache of firearms, ammunition, suspected illegal drugs, paraphernalia and cash after a big bust in Fruitvale.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich says four adults were arrested during the Apr. 1 raid with the assistance of the specialized Gang Enforcement Unit.

“UGET has been traveling BC to assist smaller rural detachments with local high priority targets believed to be trafficking drugs and in possession of weapons.” said Wicentowich.

“Trail RCMP appreciates and supports their efforts to curb drug trafficking and prevent future violence during their operation in the Kootenays,” he added.

Drug trafficking and weapons charges are pending against a 40-year-old man and three local residents.

Police say they are a 33-year-old woman from Trail, as well as a man and woman from Fruitvale who are both also 33-years-old.

They were arrested at the scene and released pending the completion of the RCMP investigation.

Trail RCMP are also warning Glenmerry residents about the recent sighting of a Cougar.

Police say the big cat was caught on camera on Sun. Apr. 10 in the carport of a residence on Laburnum Dr.

And who owns this dog?

That’s what Trail RCMP are trying to determine after a reported dog-napping.

Police say a 26-year-old Trail man said his paid dog walker never returned his six-week old pup.

RCMP tracked down a 47-year-old Trail man who had the dog and he handed over the controversial K-9 admitting he didn’t return the pooch at the prescribed time.

But he also told police he didn’t get the dog from the man claiming the four-legged friend was stolen from him.

Sgt. Wicentowich says the puppy nicknamed “Gary” will be handed over the Castlegar SPCA until they can unravel the mystery.

“This is an unusual case for the police. Trail RCMP believes Gary may be stolen and will try to determine ownership before Gary’s return. Unfortunately, interviewing Gary himself wasn’t much help to us,” he quipped.

Anyone with information about this incident or claiming ownership can call the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.