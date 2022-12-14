Trail RCMP Investigating Choking, Weapon Discovery and Graffiti

A 19-year-old man from Trail could be charged in an alleged incident reported by RCMP.

Police allege a 49-year-old man from Trail was choked with a chain just before 10 a.m. on Sun. Dec. 10.

RCMP said the suspect fled the area after the attack in the 15-hundred block of Bay Ave.

He was arrested later that evening without incident, according to RCMP, who are recommending a charge of assault with a weapon to Crown Counsel.

Trail RCMP ae also recommending charges against a 27-year-old Fruitvale man after finding a shotgun inside a guitar case.

Police allege the discovery was made outside an apartment building on Brookside Rd.

RCMP said it was found at about 7:30 p.m. Fri. Dec. 9, stating it was left out accidently, when the man went to a hockey game.

RCMP said two other rifles, two crossbows and ammunition were also turned over to the investigating officer.

Trail RCMP are also looking for tips in the painting of a phallic symbol on a vehicle in the 14-hundred block of Fifth Ave. in Trail.

Police believe it happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 10 and 6:15 a.m. on Sun. Dec. 11.

The symbol also known as a “tag” was found in other spots around the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.