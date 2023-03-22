Trail RCMP Investigating Dog Poisonings

Trail RCMP say it appears two dogs in the Casino Road area died from strychnine poisoning.

Police suspect they ate meat intended for roaming coyotes and have contacted the Conservation office to assist in the investigation as this type of baiting is illegal.

Police report that a 42-year-old woman found her dog in her yard on the 400-block of Casino Rd. after it had already passed away and spotted a neighbour’s dog eating meat in her yard.

The animal who often visited her pet to play ran off and died on the way to the veterinary hospital.

Police say lab tests on that dog uncovered the strychnine.

Both dogs were known to roam around their large properties and police suggest dog owners keep their pets inside, on leashes or in fenced yards.

Trail RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for putting out the tainted meat and ask that investigators be called at 250-364-2566.

Trail RCMP also reported two impaired driving cases from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Police say a 30-year-old Rossland man failed his breath test after his vehicle was spotted drifting around a corner on Hwy 3-B on to Columbia Ave. in Rossland.

His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

Meanwhile the driver of a Jeep was pulled over along the 2200-block of Columbia Ave. in Rossland.

Police say it was operating erratically late Sat. night.

The officer involved alleged the 35-year-old woman made 16 attempts at providing a breath sample and was verbally abusive. She eventually failed the breath test and her license is also suspended for 90 days.

Her vehicle is also being impounded for 30 days.

Trail RCMP say they have conducted two check stops in the area so far this month