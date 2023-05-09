Trail RCMP Investigating House Fire, Thefts & Drivers

Trail RCMP say the house fire last Tues. in Rossland is suspicious.

Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters arrived early in the morning to find the home on Monte Christo St. fully engulfed.

The crew prevented the flames from spreading to nearby buildings but said damage was significant.

RCMP say both residents and their pets were able to make it out of the burning house safely.

Arson has not been ruled out as the cause.

Trail RCMP are also investigating thefts from two downtown businesses.

Police say a business on the 12-hundred block of Cedar Ave. was broken into at about 5 a.m. on Sun. May 7.

A suspect with dark hair, wearing a black knee-length jacket with a hood and a black shirt with a white design on one side, along with grey pants and black shoes smashed the front glass door to get in.

Police figure he took six to eight pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses.

The other theft happened later the same morning on the 12-hundred block of Bay Ave.

Police say two suspects who got in through the back door stole two Milwaukee drills, an angle grinder, a band saw and a Hilli hammer drill in a bright orange case.

One suspect (in picture) is described as having a medium build and walks with a noticeable hunch.

RCMP say he was wearing a blue jacket with black hoodie, black Adidas pants with three stripes on the side and white running shoes.

A 46-year-old Trail man has lost his licence for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

RCMP say the pickup truck leaving the liquor store on Second Ave. in Trail drove over a curve and didn’t signal at the four-way stop.

The officer figured the driver may have been drinking before the mid-afternoon traffic stop and he did fail the roadside breath test.

RCMP also stopped a motorcycle going 113 km/h in a 60-zone on Hwy 3-B in Trail.

The 64-year-old Trail man pulled over at the intersection of Laburnum Dr. and Hwy 3-B was fined $368 and his motorcycle was taken away for seven days.