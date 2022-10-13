Update-Trail RCMP Investigating KBRH Break-in and Rossland Arson

A 39-year-old Trail man who was heading to Rossland Provincial court on a long list of charges after a break in to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital has died accidentially in downtown Trail.

RCMP believe he was electrocuted early Wed. morning while trying to climb down a power pole from a rooftop neat the Royal Theatre (story to follow).

Police said someone impersonating a doctor broke into several locked offices and other secure areas causing considerable damage.

The suspect allegedly locked himself in an office when staff caught on to his ruse at about 8:30 p.m. on Thurs. Oct. 6, and police said he tried to bolt from arresting officers twice while being taken into custody.

RCMP stated officers found two USB thumb drives believed stolen at the hospital during a search of the suspect who was still wearing hospital issue scrubs, coat and cap.

Police were recommending charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property, identity fraud, wearing an illegal disguise, mischief and resisting arrest.

Trail RCMP also want to find out more about a Saturday night fire at Centennial Field in Rossland.

Police suspect someone torched the community shed containing soccer equipment just before midnight on Oct. 8.

Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who may have information in the case.

Police reported the shed was fully engulfed by the time fire fighters arrived.

Trail RCMP also reported a pair of impaired driving incidents.

Police charged a 31-year-old Ross Spur man after his car rolled near the intersection of Aldridge Ave. on Hwy 3-B in Trail.

Police said it happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 8.

His license was suspended for 90-days and vehicle impounded for 30-days after failing a roadside breath test.

It was the same result for a 31-year-old Trail woman after she was stopped at about 7 p.m. Mon. Oct. 10, driving the wrong way down an oncoming lane on Hwy 3-B near the Wellington Ave. intersection.

Police said she later called the Trail detachment to apologize, saying she made a huge mistake that could have been tragic.