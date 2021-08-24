Trail RCMP Investigating Road Rage Incident

Trail RCMP are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck with a rear Alberta license plate after a dangerous road rage incident.

Police said the man was upset by the way a Trail couple parked their car at a Highway 3-B area coffee shop at around noon Saturday and unsuccessfully tried to start a fight.

The 56-year old man and his 50 year old wife drove away only to have the man zoom past them so closely, their side mirrors clipped.

According to RCMP, the man then turned around on Highway 3-B at Carnation Drive and raced past the couple again before fleeing toward Fruitvale after another near miss.

Police are on the lookout for an older white Chevy pick-up with a dent behind the driver's door, a black bumper and that damaged side mirror.

Authorities have shared the vehicle’s description to RCMP detachments throughout the Kootenay-Boundary and ask anyone who may have seen it, or know who the driver is to call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566 to speak with an investigator.