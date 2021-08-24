Trail RCMP Investigating Road Rage Incident
Trail RCMP are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck with a rear Alberta license plate after a dangerous road rage incident.
Police said the man was upset by the way a Trail couple parked their car at a Highway 3-B area coffee shop at around noon Saturday and unsuccessfully tried to start a fight.
The 56-year old man and his 50 year old wife drove away only to have the man zoom past them so closely, their side mirrors clipped.
According to RCMP, the man then turned around on Highway 3-B at Carnation Drive and raced past the couple again before fleeing toward Fruitvale after another near miss.
Police are on the lookout for an older white Chevy pick-up with a dent behind the driver's door, a black bumper and that damaged side mirror.
Authorities have shared the vehicle’s description to RCMP detachments throughout the Kootenay-Boundary and ask anyone who may have seen it, or know who the driver is to call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566 to speak with an investigator.
-
Conservative Candidate Looking to Build on First CampaignThe Conservative Candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay says she is committed to bringing constituent's concerns to Ottawa. Helena Konanz lost to New Democrat Richard Cannings by less than 800 votes in 2019.
-
Richard Cannings Seeking Third Term in Ottawa.The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay feels housing is the main local issue leding up to the September 20th federal election. Richard Cannings said qualified job seekers can't find affordable housing and there isn't enough supportive accomodation for the riding's vulnerable population.
-
City Council Approves New Lights and Netting for Trail's Butler ParkThe City of Trail is going ahead with the majority of the Butler Park project this year. The entire $1.64 million plan includes installing the poles, electrical and lighting this year with the protective netting being added in early 2022.
-
Nelson, Creston, Castlegar and Trail Set COVID-19 Case RecordsLocal COVID-19 cases have climbed dramatically. New weekly records were set in four areas last week with 117 positive tests in Nelson, giving the area a three week total of 242. Creston added 49, Castlegar 34 and Trail 21.
-
Rossland Resident Hopes South Okanagan-West Kootenay goes GreenTara Howse will represent the Green Party in the Sept. 20 federal election in her second consecutive campaign. Howse said her campaign will focus on local issues.
-
Smoke Eaters Trade for 20-year-old GoalieThe Trail Smoke Eaters have added 20-year-old goaltender Evan Fradette from Fort MacMurray of the AJHL in a trade for 20-year-old forward Justin Ross and future considerations.
-
Trail Native Contemplating Retirement After Striking Olympic BronzeLauren Bay-Regula is pretty sure she is retiring from competitive softball after winning a bronze medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. The Trail native wants to think it over for another month or two.
-
Operation OwatzSept 6th – October 15th, 2021
-
New COVID-19 Cases Increase Dramatically in the Nelson AreaFirst Grand Forks, then Castlegar, now the Nelson area is the local hot spot for new COVID-19 infections. They added 38 last week, while Castlegar followed it's 29 case spike the week before, with another 18.