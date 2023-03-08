Trail RCMP Investigating Sudden Death, Break In and Beer Bust

A 44-year-old woman from Castlegar has died from injuries suffered in a fall from the Victoria St. Bridge in Trail.

RCMP said Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters and paramedics rushed to the scene at about 1 p.m. Sat. Mar. 4 and found the victim near the bridge on the bank of the Columbia River.

A witness told police about seeing someone fall from the bridge railing to the ground below.

The seven person fire crew utilized specialized equipment and training to rescue the woman using the high angle- rope technique.

She was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital, but police report she died while being admitted.

Trail Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said it was a sad ending to a successful operation.

“Trail RCMP would like to thank everyone who made a valiant effort to save the life of the 44-year-old Castlegar woman,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to her friends and family in their time of grieving. I would like the public to know that nobody has to suffer alone, and there is help available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in your time of need,” Wicentowich added.

Trail RCMP are also investigating a break, enter and theft at a Cedar Ave. business.

Police said the owner told them a small amount of money was missing after the incident at about 9:30 a.m. on Sun. Mar. 5.

RCMP also learned about another break in to the business last fall.

In that case the owner found the suspect asleep inside the establishment.

And it appears this man likes his beer.

RCMP said the 54-year-old from Fruitvale was pulled over in his vehicle after leaving a watering hole in the village just after midnight on Mar. 5.

Police also said the beer he left the establishment with, was still in his hand during the traffic stop.

There were also about 100 empty beer cans in the vehicle and a case of beer on the back seat.

RCMP indicated the man’s breath test came up as a “warn”, resulting in a three-day driving prohibition and this comment from Trail’s top cop.

“I advised everyone against the wheel in one hand, beer in the other, driving technique, said Sgt. Wicentowich.