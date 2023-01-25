Trail RCMP Investigating Two Incidents Involving School Age Children

Trail RCMP are investigating two incidents involving school age children.

Police were told a man with dark coloured skin driving a dark blue 2014 Chevrolet Express van with Alberta License Plate # CKZ7820 allegedly followed slowly behind two elementary school age girls on Highway Dr. in the Glenmerry neighbourhood.

Police said this happened at about 4 p.m. on Mon.

Officers were unable to find the man or the truck.

RCMP also report an interaction the same day between a man and a woman while her two young children were present in West Trail.

The woman told RCMP a scruffy looking man with short, shaggy, spiked hair and dark eyes approached them on Nelson Ave. after getting out of a black or blue older model Ford Ranger or Chevrolet S10.

Police said the man believed to be 35-46 years old allegedly tried to smell the woman’s hair and asked her if she had a husband. He also asked her son where he lived and if he liked gifts.

RCMP said the interaction ended without further incident.

The woman told RCMP she noticed children’s toys and books inside the truck and several garbage bags in the bed of the vehicle.

Trail RCMP are asking anyone who spots either vehicle to call investigators at 250-364-2566.

Police don’t know if the incidents are connected.