Trail RCMP Investigating Violent Home Invasion
Trail RCMP continue to investigate a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve.
Police said a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being shot at several times by two masked suspects using rubber bullets.
RCMP didn’t specify the nature of the injuries but it's reported that the injured man ended up in hospital after being hit in the abdomen and groin. RCMP said there were no other injuries.
RCMP reported the victim was among several people in and around the residence on the 700-block of Short St. when police arrived.
They received the report about the break-in and shooting shortly after 2 p.m.
RCMP said the injured man and residence are known to police, believe it was a targeted incident and no one else was in danger.
Trail RCMP ask anyone with information about the incident to call 250-364-2566, or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
