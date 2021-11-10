Trail RCMP Looking for Missing Rossland Area Man

Rossland residents are concerned about the welfare of Gary Comozzi.

The 71-year-old who mostly lives outdoors, visits frequently but hasn't been seen around the city for about a week.

He is about 5’7” with a slim build weighing about 140 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair and a grey beard.

Trail RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know where he is and urge anyone with information to call (250) 364-2566.