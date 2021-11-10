Trail RCMP Looking for Missing Rossland Area Man
Rossland residents are concerned about the welfare of Gary Comozzi.
The 71-year-old who mostly lives outdoors, visits frequently but hasn't been seen around the city for about a week.
He is about 5’7” with a slim build weighing about 140 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair and a grey beard.
Trail RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know where he is and urge anyone with information to call (250) 364-2566.
-
No End In Sight to Investigation into Trail HomicideThe investigation continues more than fourth months after 39-year-old Cam Cunningham of Trail man died in a downtown altercation. RCMP said investigators want to make sure the case is ready for trial when they hand it over to prosecutors.
-
8th Annual Stuff the BusNovember 26th & 27th
-
Trail's Jake Lucchini Thriving with the Belleville SenatorsTrail's Jake Lucchini is the Belleville Senators leading scorer just weeks after a trade from the Montreal Canadiens organization. The 26-year-old has six goals and 11 points in 10 games after injuries bumped him up the depth chart into key situations.
-
Rossland Council Forwards Proposed Pickleball Courts to Master PlanThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following City Council’s Regular Meeting, November 1st.
-
Regional Climate Collaboration Discussed in Nelson Council ChambersThe discussion came up as part of The Nelson Chamber of Commerce's Business Community Update to Council on October 26th. The Chamber's Executive Director was also supportive of Logtenberg's suggestion.
-
School District 20 Considering Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinationsThe Kootenay-Columbia School Board has asked Superintendent Katherine Shearer to collect data and gather evidence before deciding if COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for staff. The Board encourages employees to get their shots.
-
Trail Skills Centre Says Gap Between Living, Minimum Wages DroppingThe living wage is the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet basic needs. The Trail Community Skills Centre says the 2021 living wage for Trail and surrounding communities is $18.15 per hour down from $18.83 just two years ago.
-
Grandview Access Road Talks Return to Castlegar Council ChambersA resident had expressed her displeasure during Council's question period on Monday, citing Sahlstrom Road as a serious hazard. Sahlstorm Road is was set for a grading today, November 8th, and staff will later will provide cost estimates for getting the road to a maintainable level as it can't actually be paved yet.
-
Authorities narrowing Search for a Missing Nelson WomanNelson City Police encourage residents of the Sproule Creek area to check their outbuildings and outlying properties for Rain Shields. The 56-year-old city woman also known as Bella Black was possibly spotted in the Marsden and Grohman Forest Service Road areas by witnesses on Oct. 31.