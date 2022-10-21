Update-Trail RCMP Confirm Missing Woman Has Been Found
On October 19, 2022, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a concerned friend that Bree Blackstaffe had gone missing. The friend last spoke to Bree over a text conversation and Trail RCMP were unable to locate or contact her to confirm her whereabouts and well-being until Thurs. night.
Sergeant Mike Wicentowich confirmed to Bounce News on Fri. morning that the 38-year-old woman was safe and sound and staying with a friend.
They thought she may have been driving toward Kelowna or was somewhere in the Rossland back country, where search and rescue personnel conducted a search on Thurs. evening.
