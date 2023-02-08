Trail RCMP Looking for Suspected Bank Robber

The suspect from the robbery at the Trail CIBC branch remains at large.

RCMP reported they responded just before 4 p.m. on Thurs. Feb 2 after the man got away with $400.

Police said the man wearing a yellow and gray jacket, sunglasses, a blue mask and blue latex gloves handed a teller a note demanding money.

He was last seen fleeing down Eldorado St. toward Pine Ave.

Officers fanned out around the area and spoke with people in the vicinity, but were unable to find the suspect and indicated two possible suspects have been questioned.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who can identify the suspect, know of his whereabouts or saw anything that could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.