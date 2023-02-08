Trail RCMP Looking for Suspected Bank Robber
The suspect from the robbery at the Trail CIBC branch remains at large.
RCMP reported they responded just before 4 p.m. on Thurs. Feb 2 after the man got away with $400.
Police said the man wearing a yellow and gray jacket, sunglasses, a blue mask and blue latex gloves handed a teller a note demanding money.
He was last seen fleeing down Eldorado St. toward Pine Ave.
Officers fanned out around the area and spoke with people in the vicinity, but were unable to find the suspect and indicated two possible suspects have been questioned.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who can identify the suspect, know of his whereabouts or saw anything that could lead to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.
-
Visions for a Better Public Transportation Network in the West KootenayFriday, February 17th, 12 noon till 1pm on Zoom
-
City of Nelson Announces Demolition of Annex BuildingThe annex building adjacent to City Hall is being demolished to free up lands where other civic purposes can flower such as housing.
-
Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Rock Fest 2023 CancellationBoth Chuck and The Mayor hope to see what's possible in 2024.
-
Trail Man Facing Weapons and Drug Charges in Gun Firing IncidentA 40-year-old Trail man is heading to court Feb. 2 after a suspect was arrested for allegedly firing shots at a rural Warfield residence. Police said he had a sawed off shotgun when they arrived. RCMP also allege he had ammunition, body armour along with suspected meth, cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Castlegar Resident Speaks out Following Grandview Gate InstallationThe gate at the north section of 16th avenue, also known as Sahlstrom Road, cuts off an access road for the neighbourhood that the City claims was never meant to be. A resident of Grandview Heights is speaking out now that a gate has been officially installed.
-
Trail City Council to Consider Move of Temporary Homeless ShelterTrail City Council considers the BC Housing plan to build a modular temporary homeless shelter in the gulch during its meeting on Feb. 13. It's proposed for an undeveloped piece of city owned property on Rossland Avenue near the truck chain up area.
-
Nelson City Council Hears Presentation from Nelson Arts CouncilTuesday, January 31st, saw the Nelson and District Arts Council's Executive Director walk Council through events, community murals, expenditures and much more.
-
Living Lakes Canada Seeks Feedback on Water ConcernsThe goal is to select water monitoring sites and expand the Lower Columbia-Kootenay Hydrolic Region to track climate impacts.
-
Silver City Days - City of TrailMay 10 - 14th 2023