Trail RCMP Post Picture of Alleged Porch Thief

RCMP are investigating another porch theft in Trail.

Police said a man was caught on camera at a Carnation Dr. residence taking a gift package at about 7:20 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 3.

Investigators ask anyone who can identify the suspect (picture above) to call 250-364-2566.

Police also reported the theft of two packages on Nov. 25 from a residence on Laburnum Dr.

Trail RCMP have made another suspected drug seizure after a traffic stop.

Police said a vehicle was pulled over on Fri. Dec. 2 at about 9 p.m. in downtown Trail for having inoperable tail lights.

According to RCMP, the officer first discovered the 33-year-old man from Trail who was behind the wheel didn’t have a valid drivers’ license and had the vehicle impounded for up to seven days.

The discovery of alleged drug paraphernalia led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Trail man who was a passenger.

Police said he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A search of the man resulted in the alleged discovery of several packages of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and fentanyl, as well as over $1,000 cash.

RCMP are recommending a charge of drug trafficking.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial court on Mar. 2.