Trail RCMP Put Down Coyote Seize the Truck of Fuel Thieves

There was no quick getaway for these fuel thieves.

Trail RCMP said they crashed through a gate to steal diesel from a Highway 3-B business overnight on July 14, but their pickup runs on gas and it broke down just outside Trail where officers retrieved it the next day.

Police suspect one of the three people in the Ford-F-150 was the vehicle’s owner.

Trail RCMP put down a coyote that had been stalking a dog and its owner at a park on Ritchie Avenue.

Police said the incident at about 9 p.m. on Tues. July 19 was among many, stating the animal was making a habit of stalking residents and pets in the neighbourhood.

A routine patrol on Thurs. July 21 resulted in a pursuit and arrest of the driver of a pickup truck with a homemade license plate.

Police reported the officer believed the 44-year-old Fruitvale man was wanted on an outstanding warrant and tried to pull him over on Columbia Avenue.

Police allege he tried to flee from pursuing officers who put down a spike belt and blocked the intersection of Carnation Drive and Highway 3-B.

He pulled over and was arrested without further incident and police indicated he will appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Aug. 18.

Later that day, RCMP spotted a 34-year-old Trail man wanted on an outstanding warrant near the Victoria St. Bridge.

Police stated he fled into the Columbia River after being told he was under arrest and refused to surrender.

Officers went in to get him after the man stood up in the water while trying to get rid of a suspected stash of illicit drugs.

RCMP are recommending charges of resisting arrest and drug possession.

The efforts of a 60-year-old Trail woman and 63-year-old Trail man were not enough to save a 56-year-old city man they pulled from the Columbia River.

Police said they performed CPR until fire fighters and paramedics arrived at the scene on the riverbank near Groutage Ave at about 6:30 p.m. Fri. July 22.

RCMP suspect he died after taking an illicit drug and the provincial coroner is investigating.

Police were called to the Old Trail Bridge on Sat. July 23 after reports of a man on top of the structure.

RCMP suspect the 27-year-old Trail man had taken an illicit drug and he climbed down after seeing officers.

Police stated he was taken into custody under the mental health act after trying to get away on his bicycle.

The man told police he was trying to work up the courage to do a flip off the top of the bridge. Officers told him he probably would have died and took him to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are being recommended against a 49-year-old Trail man for allegedly using a chainsaw to break into a Daniel St. residence.

RCMP said the 46-year-old man who lives there got into a physical confrontation with the intruder and they found dried blood throughout the house during their investigation early in the afternoon on Sat. July 23.

According to RCMP officers found the suspect after he left the scene, adding that the victim and suspect know each other.