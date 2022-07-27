iHeartRadio
Choose your station
36°C

Static Links

Instagram

Trail RCMP Put Down Coyote Seize the Truck of Fuel Thieves

rcmp-sign

There was no quick getaway for these fuel thieves.

Trail RCMP said they crashed through a gate to steal diesel from a Highway 3-B business overnight on July 14, but their pickup runs on gas and it broke down just outside Trail where officers retrieved it the next day.

Police suspect one of the three people in the Ford-F-150 was the vehicle’s owner.

Trail RCMP put down a coyote that had been stalking a dog and its owner at a park on Ritchie Avenue.

Police said the incident at about 9 p.m. on Tues. July 19 was among many, stating the animal was making a habit of stalking residents and pets in the neighbourhood.

A routine patrol on Thurs. July 21 resulted in a pursuit and arrest of the driver of a pickup truck with a homemade license plate.

Police reported the officer believed the 44-year-old Fruitvale man was wanted on an outstanding warrant and tried to pull him over on Columbia Avenue.

Police allege he tried to flee from pursuing officers who put down a spike belt and blocked the intersection of Carnation Drive and Highway 3-B.

He pulled over and was arrested without further incident and police indicated he will appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Aug. 18.   

Later that day, RCMP spotted a 34-year-old Trail man wanted on an outstanding warrant near the Victoria St. Bridge.

Police stated he fled into the Columbia River after being told he was under arrest and refused to surrender.

Officers went in to get him after the man stood up in the water while trying to get rid of a suspected stash of illicit drugs.

RCMP are recommending charges of resisting arrest and drug possession.

The efforts of a 60-year-old Trail woman and 63-year-old Trail man were not enough to save a 56-year-old city man they pulled from the Columbia River.

Police said they performed CPR until fire fighters and paramedics arrived at the scene on the riverbank near Groutage Ave at about 6:30 p.m. Fri. July 22.

RCMP suspect he died after taking an illicit drug and the provincial coroner is investigating.

Police were called to the Old Trail Bridge on Sat. July 23 after reports of a man on top of the structure.

RCMP suspect the 27-year-old Trail man had taken an illicit drug and he climbed down after seeing officers.

Police stated he was taken into custody under the mental health act after trying to get away on his bicycle.

The man told police he was trying to work up the courage to do a flip off the top of the bridge.  Officers told him he probably would have died and took him to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are being recommended against a 49-year-old Trail man for allegedly using a chainsaw to break into a Daniel St. residence.

RCMP said the 46-year-old man who lives there got into a physical confrontation with the intruder and they found dried blood throughout the house during their investigation early in the afternoon on Sat. July 23.

According to RCMP officers found the suspect after he left the scene, adding that the victim and suspect know each other.

  • weather-sun-stock

    Rising Temperatures see Cooling Centres Open Across Kootenays

    Cooling Centres are open in Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Creston. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will update this story as more Cooling Centre operations are announced.
  • RCMP-Logo

    Highway 3 Re-Opens Following Fatal MVI near Castlegar

    Emergency services were called shortly after 5AM, July 26th, where police report that the pickup truck appears to have encountered and struck an elk on the highway and subsequently veered into the path of an oncoming transport truck.
  • idaho man 2

    UPDATED Twenty Year Manhunt for Child Sex Offender Ends in Creston

    RCMP said Lewis Edward Flood had been on the lam from Idaho authorities after skipping bail in 2001. Flood was paroled after serving three years of an 18 year sentence for sex offenses against children. He was captured in Creston and returned to Idaho on Monday.
  • CastlegarNewLogo-BLACK2022

    Castlegar Airport Sees 96% Reliability Through June

    Load capacities between the Vancouver and Calgary flights are fairly similar. Air Canada has singled that they are bumping up Calgary to six times a week as of August 1st.
  • CastlegarNewLogo-BLACK2022

    City of Castlegar Awards Outgoing Emergency Social Services Director

    Deb Chmara's over 54 years experience with the Red Cross has also seen her help in places like Albania, Sri Lanka and Israel. This saw the City award her a framed Jim Lawrence picture of a bear standing with a camera at last week’s Regular Meeting of Council.
  • matti erickson

    Nelson's Matti Erickson Ready to Take On the World

    Nelson's Matti Erickson will be a much more experienced runner when he competes next week at the World Junior Track and Field Championships. He feels last year's race was an eye opener, followed by a year of competing against older and faster competition in the NCAA at the University of Oregon.
  • rcmp 2

    RCMP Investigating Salmo Area Stabbing and Highway 3-A Crash

    A man stabbed late Friday night at the Shambhala Music Festival is said to be in stable condition. His alleged assailant will appear in court. A 27-year-old man is suspected of impaired driving in Sunday's head-on collision on Highway 3-A near Shoreacres.
  • Meszarosi

    Creston RCMP Searching for Wanted Man.

    RCMP said Chad Meszarosi was last seen in Creston when he fled from police. The 38-year-old is wanted on warrants for uttering threats and breaching probation. RCMP warn anyone who sees Meszarosi not to approach him.
  • South Columbia SAR

    Injured Man Rescued in ATV Incident Thankful for SAR

    Kevin Kearney will spend the next several weeks recovering from a recent ATV incident in the Ymir back country. He will also take that time to plan how to thank the search and rescue team personally for their large, coordinated and multi-faceted rescue that took several hours.
12