Trail RCMP Report Snow Related Assault, SOS Call and Sudden Death

Highways and City crews as well as residents haven’t been the only people dealing with snow related issues in Greater Trail.

RCMP have responded to an assault over a snow shovelling dispute, a wayward S-O-S request by a woman snowed in at her West Trail residence and a sudden death in Rossland.

Police said a 44-year-old man punched his Casino Road neighbour several times last Sunday after accusing the 51-year-old man next door of shoveling some snow onto his property.

RCMP reported the victim wasn’t injured and he asked officers to speak with his attacker, not wanting him to be charged.

Police maintain they are keeping the file active and said an assault charge could be laid by prosecutors.

An S-O-S signal last Tuesday brought officers to a Lookout Street residence.

Police said a 41-year-old Trail woman who lives in the area noticed the distress signal, called RCMP and led officers to the house it was coming from.

Police hiked through deep snow up a long unploughed driveway and found a 37-year-old Nelson woman inside.

RCMP stated she was fine, but wanted help from the fire department to get her driveway shoveled, so she would no longer be stranded.

Officers advised her about the proper way to ask for that kind of assistance.

Police are also impressed with the 41-year-old woman’s ability to interpret and find the source of the distress call.

A Rossland man has died after shovelling snow Sunday from his Cook Avenue property.

RCMP said he went inside after feeling ill, where his wife found him unresponsive a short while later.

Police also stated an ambulance crew arrived quickly, but they couldn’t revive the 55-year-old despite a long and heroic effort.

The coroner will take over the investigation.

Family, friends and RCMP Victim Services personnel are supporting the widow.